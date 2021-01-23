Former Arizona Wildcats receiver Ma'jon Wright transfers to Middle Tennessee State

Ma'jon Wright's commitment to the post-Kevin Sumlin era at Arizona has been wishy-washy, but the wide receiver, who emerged as one of the Wildcats' top pass-catchers in 2020, officially ended his time at the UA on Saturday night by announcing his decision to transfer to Middle Tennessee State.

Wright is the second former Wildcat to leave Arizona for Middle Tennessee State, joining fellow Fort Lauderdale, Fla. native and Cardinal Gibbons High School teammate, offensive lineman Jamari Williams. The 6-foot-2-inch, 197-pound Wright finished his lone season at Arizona with 15 catches for 176 yards and a touchdown.

Wright entered the transfer portal days after Sumlin was fired, but after new head coach Jedd Fisch and wide receivers coach Kevin Cummings individually met with Wildcats who were in the portal, such as Wright, Jamarye Joiner, Stanley Berryhill and Boobie Curry, the freshman opted to stay at the UA along with the aforementioned players. Tucson native Drew Dixon remains in the transfer portal, but could possibly return.