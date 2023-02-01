 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Former Arizona Wildcats safety Jaxen Turner transfers to UNLV

University of Arizona vs USC

Arizona safety Jaxen Turner (21) takes a knee in the end zone as the Pride of Arizona marches off the field just before the kick-off against USC at Arizona Stadium, Tucson, Ariz., October 29, 2022.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

Former Arizona safety Jaxen Turner announced on Wednesday that he's transferring to UNLV to play for first-year head coach Barry Odom. 

Turner, a three-year starter for the Wildcats, joined Arizona in 2019 under the Kevin Sumlin regime and played 33 games at the UA — 23 in the last two seasons. 

Turner, a 6-2, 210-pound Moreno Valley, California native, started in 11 games this past season for Arizona and tallied a team-high 79 tackles, along with two interceptions (UA had four as a team), three pass breakups, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

Turner made a career-high 13 tackles in Arizona's loss to Oregon. Turner was part of Arizona's safety tandem alongside Christian Young, who is out of eligibility and preparing for the NFL draft. 

Turner is the sixth defensive starter from 2022 to transfer from Arizona, joining linebacker Jerry Roberts (UMass), defensive lineman Paris Shand (LSU), linebacker Kolbe Cage (Southern Miss), defensive tackle Kyon Barrs (USC) and cornerback Christian Roland-Wallace (USC). 

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

