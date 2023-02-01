Former Arizona Wildcats safety Jaxen Turner transfers to UNLV

Former Arizona safety Jaxen Turner announced on Wednesday that he's transferring to UNLV to play for first-year head coach Barry Odom.
Turner, a three-year starter for the Wildcats, joined Arizona in 2019 under the Kevin Sumlin regime and played 33 games at the UA — 23 in the last two seasons.
Turner, a 6-2, 210-pound Moreno Valley, California native, started in 11 games this past season for Arizona and tallied a team-high 79 tackles, along with two interceptions (UA had four as a team), three pass breakups, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.
Turner made a career-high 13 tackles in Arizona's loss to Oregon. Turner was part of Arizona's safety tandem alongside Christian Young, who is out of eligibility and preparing for the NFL draft.
Turner is the sixth defensive starter from 2022 to transfer from Arizona, joining linebacker Jerry Roberts (UMass), defensive lineman Paris Shand (LSU), linebacker Kolbe Cage (Southern Miss), defensive tackle Kyon Barrs (USC) and cornerback Christian Roland-Wallace (USC).
