Former Arizona Wildcats safety Jaxen Turner transfers to UNLV

Former Arizona safety Jaxen Turner announced on Wednesday that he's transferring to UNLV to play for first-year head coach Barry Odom.

Turner, a three-year starter for the Wildcats, joined Arizona in 2019 under the Kevin Sumlin regime and played 33 games at the UA — 23 in the last two seasons.

Turner, a 6-2, 210-pound Moreno Valley, California native, started in 11 games this past season for Arizona and tallied a team-high 79 tackles, along with two interceptions (UA had four as a team), three pass breakups, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

Turner made a career-high 13 tackles in Arizona's loss to Oregon. Turner was part of Arizona's safety tandem alongside Christian Young, who is out of eligibility and preparing for the NFL draft.