Former Arizona Wildcats safety Troy Young transfers to UAB

Former Arizona Wildcats safety and Alabama native Troy Young is returning home to play for the UAB Blazers. Young, who entered the NCAA transfer portal after three seasons at UA, committed to UAB Friday night.

Feels good to be a Blazer pic.twitter.com/5EdXYSYg8b — Troy Young (@YoungTroyy38) May 30, 2020

Young, a redshirt junior, attended Mobile Christian High School in Prichard, Alabama, which is less than a four-hour drive from Birmingham. Young was high on UAB as high schooler, but ultimately joined Arizona during the Rich Rodriguez regime.

“UAB was one of the schools I wanted to go to out of high school,” Young told AL.com Friday night. “When I decided to leave Arizona, they were one of the first schools I was in contact with. After they offered me, there was no point in waiting. That’s where I wanted to be. ... At one point, I was committed to UAB and Arizona.