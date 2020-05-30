Former Arizona Wildcats safety Troy Young transfers to UAB

Former Arizona Wildcats safety and Alabama native Troy Young is returning home to play for the UAB Blazers. Young, who entered the NCAA transfer portal after three seasons at UA, committed to UAB Friday night.
Feels good to be a Blazer pic.twitter.com/5EdXYSYg8b— Troy Young (@YoungTroyy38) May 30, 2020
Young, a redshirt junior, attended Mobile Christian High School in Prichard, Alabama, which is less than a four-hour drive from Birmingham. Young was high on UAB as high schooler, but ultimately joined Arizona during the Rich Rodriguez regime.
“UAB was one of the schools I wanted to go to out of high school,” Young told AL.com Friday night. “When I decided to leave Arizona, they were one of the first schools I was in contact with. After they offered me, there was no point in waiting. That’s where I wanted to be. ... At one point, I was committed to UAB and Arizona.
"I love the coaching staff at UAB. It’s like family, and that is an environment I want to be around. If I want to play at the next level, I need to be somewhere to have an opportunity to excel at one position.”
At Arizona, the 6-foot, 205-pound Young appeared in 25 games, including two starts, and alternated between safety, cornerback and linebacker. In 2019, Young played in four games, which allowed him to preserve a redshirt season. Young said his position-less role at Arizona is a key reason to his departure from UA.
“Arizona had me playing all over the field,” Young told AL.com. “I just felt like I needed to concentrate on one position and be on the field at all times. I was fine playing wherever because I’m a team guy. But at a certain point I needed to make a change and concentrate on fulfilling my dreams.”
Young is one of four safeties to leave the program this offseason, joining Scottie Young Jr. (no relation), Xavier Bell and Chacho Ulloa. He will have two years of eligibility remaining.
“I feel like a weight has been lifting off my chest,” Young said.
"I definitely feel like I made the right move.”
Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports
