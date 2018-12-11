Arizona linebacker Scooby Wright III (33) tries to get to Washington running back Dwayne Washington (12) while being held back by Washington offensive lineman Colin Tanigawa (64) in the third quarter of their Pac-12 game at Arizona Stadium, Saturday, Nov. 15, 2014, Tucson, Ariz.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

The Alliance of American Football's Arizona Hotshots now has a roster reflecting its name. 

Three former Arizona Wildcats — including former star linebacker Scooby Wright III — dot the startup franchise's first roster.

Offensive linemen Jacob Alsadek and Lene Maiava are the other former Cats also on coach Rick Neuheisel's roster. ASU is well-represented as well, with eight former Sun Devils — including defensive tackle Will Sutton — on the roster. The Hotshots also feature former Northern Arizona standout Siupeli Anau.

Wright was a seventh-round pick of the NFL's Browns in 2016, and spent his first two professional seasons with both Cleveland and the Arizona Cardinals. The Cardinals waived him Sept. 1, part of their final cuts. Wright spent three years at the UA, winning the Lombardi, Nagurski, Lamber and Bednarik awards as a sophomore in 2014. He declared for the draft following an injury-marred 2015 season.

The AAF's inaugural season is scheduled to begin in February. The league will begin with eight franchises, including teams in Phoenix, San Diego and San Antonio. The Hotshots will play their home games at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe.

