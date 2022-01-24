Former Arizona WR Boobie Curry headed to Buffalo; 3rd ex-Cat to find new home this cycle

Former Arizona receiver Boobie Curry has found a landing spot.

Curry, who entered the NCAA transfer portal last month after three seasons in Tucson, is headed to Buffalo. The former four-star recruit tweeted the news Monday.

God himself go have to sit me down and tell me this lifestyle ain’t for me. Been chasing this DREAM since I was 3 years old. Watch this💙🏁 pic.twitter.com/oZsn0GApRm — Bᴏᴏʙɪᴇ Cᴜʀʀʏ (@BoobieCurry) January 24, 2022

Curry, who’s from Houston, had a career-high 21 catches for 233 yards and three touchdowns last season. He finished his UA career with 37 grabs for 390 yards.

Buffalo, which plays in the Mid-American Conference, finished 4-8 last season under first-year coach Maurice Linguist, who’s from the Dallas area.

Curry is the third UA player to find a new home via the portal in this cycle, joining fellow receiver BJ Casteel (Nevada) and linebacker Rourke Freeburg (Toledo). Seventeen Arizona players have entered the portal. The Wildcats have added seven transfers.

