 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Former Arizona WR Boobie Curry headed to Buffalo; 3rd ex-Cat to find new home this cycle
alert editor's pick

Former Arizona WR Boobie Curry headed to Buffalo; 3rd ex-Cat to find new home this cycle

Arizona wide receiver Boobie Curry (2) pulls down a touchdown catch over Northern Arizona defensive back Jacob Mpungi (3) to make the score 21-19 NAU in the final minutes of the fourth quarter of their game at Arizona Stadium, Tucson, Ariz., September 18, 2021.

 Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star

Former Arizona receiver Boobie Curry has found a landing spot.

Curry, who entered the NCAA transfer portal last month after three seasons in Tucson, is headed to Buffalo. The former four-star recruit tweeted the news Monday.

Curry, who’s from Houston, had a career-high 21 catches for 233 yards and three touchdowns last season. He finished his UA career with 37 grabs for 390 yards.

Buffalo, which plays in the Mid-American Conference, finished 4-8 last season under first-year coach Maurice Linguist, who’s from the Dallas area.

Curry is the third UA player to find a new home via the portal in this cycle, joining fellow receiver BJ Casteel (Nevada) and linebacker Rourke Freeburg (Toledo). Seventeen Arizona players have entered the portal. The Wildcats have added seven transfers.

Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at 573-4148 or mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter @michaeljlev 

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Antonio Brown trolls Buccaneers with epic meme after heartbreaking loss

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News