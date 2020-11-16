 Skip to main content
Former Baylor OL Davis DiVall transfers to Arizona Wildcats

Offensive lineman Davis DiVall committed to the Arizona Wildcats on Nov. 16, 2020. DiVall formerly played for the Baylor Bears. 

 (Twitter / Davis DiVall)

Arizona added to its offensive line depth on Monday, when former Baylor guard Davis DiVall announced his commitment to the Wildcats on Twitter. 

The 6-foot-4-inch, 293-pound Scottsdale native played at Notre Dame Prep, but spent his senior year at Bridgton Academy in Maine. As a member of the 2019 recruiting class, DiVall committed to Baylor over Oregon, Maryland and Temple. 

In his one season at Baylor, DiVall didn't see any action and redshirted in '19. 

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

