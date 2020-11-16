Former Baylor OL Davis DiVall transfers to Arizona Wildcats

Arizona added to its offensive line depth on Monday, when former Baylor guard Davis DiVall announced his commitment to the Wildcats on Twitter.

The 6-foot-4-inch, 293-pound Scottsdale native played at Notre Dame Prep, but spent his senior year at Bridgton Academy in Maine. As a member of the 2019 recruiting class, DiVall committed to Baylor over Oregon, Maryland and Temple.

I was gonna say, After a great talk with my family and the coaches and I’m very excited to announce my commitment to The University of Arizona 🐻⬇️ @CoachDeVan @CoachSumlin #BearDown #newhome pic.twitter.com/iIiBM07Edv — Davis DiVall (@BIGD5590) November 16, 2020

In his one season at Baylor, DiVall didn't see any action and redshirted in '19.

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.