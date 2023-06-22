If there was a season award for the most interesting names on a roster, the Arizona Wildcats would likely contend for it.

They already have a Rhino, Ephesians, Deuce (times two), Leviticus and Montana — and Speedy. Now they have Cash. Cash Peterman, who started his prep career at Ironwood Ridge before transferring to powerhouse Chandler High School, announced on Thursday that he's transferring to the Wildcats after two seasons at BYU.

At Chandler, Peterman was a part of two Class 6A state championship teams in 2016 and 2017. He was 147-for-154 on PATs was 7-for-10 on field goals at Chandler; 45 yards is a career-high for Peterman.

The 6-foot, 200-pound Peterman served his Latter-day Saints mission in 2018 and '19, before enrolling at BYU. Peterman made one PAT during his BYU career.

Arizona currently has one kicker on roster in two-year starter, junior Tyler Loop, who has made 91% of his field goals the last two seasons.