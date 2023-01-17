Former CDO star DL Chase Randall transfers to Arizona Wildcats

The Arizona Wildcats are adding a former local standout to their 2023 roster.

Chase Randall, a former Canyon del Oro defensive lineman, is returning home to play for the UA, he announced on Twitter Tuesday evening.

Extremely Blessed and Humbled to announce I will be continuing my college football career at The University of Arizona. Thank you to the entire UA Staff for this opportunity! BEAR DOWN! 🐻 ⬇️ @CoachBeyRasool @CoachJeddFisch @CoachNansenUofA @CoachOmura @cdo_football pic.twitter.com/8rHH1rSDAn — Chase Randall (@ChaseRandall20) January 17, 2023

The 6-foot-2-inch, 265-pound defensive tackle joins the Wildcats as a walk-on, after playing one season at Valparaiso in Indiana. Randall recorded one tackle in seven games at Valpo. Randall graduated from CDO in 2021 and was high school teammates with current Arizona reserve running back Stevie Rocker.