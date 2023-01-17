 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Former CDO star DL Chase Randall transfers to Arizona Wildcats

The Arizona Wildcats are adding a former local standout to their 2023 roster. 

Chase Randall, a former Canyon del Oro defensive lineman, is returning home to play for the UA, he announced on Twitter Tuesday evening. 

The 6-foot-2-inch, 265-pound defensive tackle joins the Wildcats as a walk-on, after playing one season at Valparaiso in Indiana. Randall recorded one tackle in seven games at Valpo. Randall graduated from CDO in 2021 and was high school teammates with current Arizona reserve running back Stevie Rocker. 

Randall was named a Top 22 player by the Star entering his senior season at CDO in 2020. 

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

