Former Cholla Charger Daniel Robledo commits to Missouri over Arizona Wildcats

Less than two years ago, Daniel Robledo wasn't on college football coaches' recruiting radar, and played for a Cholla High School team that went 1-9 in his senior season.
The three-star Robledo, who's rated by 247Sports as the top junior-college defensive end for the 2021 recruiting cycle, will join the SEC after he committed to play for the Missouri Tigers on Monday.
The 6-foot-5-inch, 280-pound Robledo, now at East Los Angeles College, selected the Tigers over the hometown Arizona Wildcats, UCLA, Boise State, Ole Miss, Washington State, Maryland, UNLV, Houston Nevada, South Florida and Liberty.
Mexica Tía Hiu🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/Uog7tRUr0v— Daniel Robledo (@DanielERobledo5) July 13, 2020
"Throughout my high school years, I had a lot of ups and downs with my academics and I wasn't able to achieve getting a Division-I offer," Robledo said in his commitment video on Twitter. "When I graduated, I had no offers and I had nowhere else to go. But I was blessed with the opportunity to go to East Los Angeles College."
During his freshman season at ELAC, Robledo recorded 35 tackles and four sacks in 10 games. In November, Robledo's recruitment picked up after landing his first Division-I offer from USF; Maryland became his first Power 5 offer just two days later. According to his Twitter feed, UA was one of the last schools to offer the Tucson product, which was on June 17.
Entering his final season with ELAC, Robledo committed to Missouri and first-year head coach Eliah Drinkwitz.
"I chose this university for many reasons and one of those many reasons is the great coaching staff. They've been there and have loved me since they recruited me. They're going to take me to the highest level of competition and bring me to my highest point as an athlete.
"I truly believe they'll give me everything they have and I'll make sure to give everything I will have."
Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports
