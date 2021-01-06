Former Colorado LB Jason Harris to join brother Jalen on Wildcats' 'D"

The Harris family is strictly a Wildcat household now.

Former Colorado linebacker Jason Harris, a Gilbert Higley High School product and brother of current Arizona linebacker Jalen Harris, announced his decision to transfer to the UA Wednesday night.

The 6-foot-7-inch, 240-pound Harris, who's also the son of "Desert Swarm" member and former All-Pac-10 linebacker Sean Harris and ex-Arizona women's basketball player Cha-Ron Harris, is the third transfer to join the Wildcats since head coach Jedd Fisch's hiring, along with Northwestern running back Drake Anderson and safety Gunner Maldonado, whom are also Phoenix-area natives.

Harris was initially recruited by Kevin Sumlin's staff for 2020 class, but the former four-star prospect spurned the UA for Colorado at the Under Armour All-American game, and signed with Buffaloes before head coach Mel Tucker accepted the same position at Michigan State.

Following his freshman season in Boulder under first-year coach Karl Dorrell, Harris entered the NCAA transfer portal on New Year's Eve. One week later, Harris revealed to the world his plan to join the Wildcats — and the Fisch era.

