Former Colorado LB Jason Harris to join brother Jalen on Wildcats' defense

"Nothing bad happened, just Covid hit," Harris said. "Everything just felt awkward with Covid, not having my family around — it was just rough leaving the backbone. I've never been that far away from my family like that.

"But I got a chance to grow up and mature in Colorado, and I'm grateful for it. I had to learn to be on my own and how nobody is going to save you. I was grateful for the experience, but with Covid, it was just tough being there."

Two days after Texas routed Colorado 35-23 in the Alamo Bowl, Harris entered the transfer portal, starting the recruiting process all over again. He was open to the possibility of restarting his college career somewhere besides the UA, but "I always knew in my mind that I was going to Arizona."

"It wouldn't have been smart to not hear everyone's options and what (other schools) had for me. ... At the end of the day, I just wanted to be home," he said.

A week and a phone call with Arizona's new lead man later, Harris revealed to the world his plan to join the Wildcats — and the Fisch era, reuniting with Jalen as teammates for the first time since Jason's freshman season of high school in 2016, when the Harris bros played at Mesa Desert Ridge.