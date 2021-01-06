Former Colorado LB Jason Harris to join brother Jalen on Wildcats' defense

The Harris family is strictly a Wildcat household now.
Former Colorado outside linebacker Jason Harris, a Gilbert Higley High School product and brother of current Arizona linebacker Jalen Harris, announced his decision to transfer to the UA Wednesday night.
The 6-foot-7-inch, 240-pound Harris, who's also the son of "Desert Swarm" member and former All-Pac-10 linebacker Sean Harris and ex-Arizona women's basketball player Cha-Ron Harris, will preserve his lone year at CU and enters his first year at the UA as a freshman.
"It's definitely fun and exciting," Harris told the Star on Wednesday, "I'm looking forward to building new relationships at Arizona and be with my family. I think that's the big part."
Harris is the third transfer to join the Wildcats since head coach Jedd Fisch's hiring, along with Northwestern running back Drake Anderson and safety Gunner Maldonado, whom are also Phoenix-area natives.
Between Harris, Anderson, Maldonado, Baylor offensive lineman transfer and former Scottsdale Notre Dame Prep star Davis DiVall and Canyon del Oro High School running back Stevie Rocker, the Wildcats now have five players from Arizona committed to the '21 recruiting class, the most since 2017. The latest pickups for Arizona reflect Fisch's pursuit to add players from the NCAA transfer portal and in-state prospects.
Harris was initially recruited by Kevin Sumlin's staff for the 2020 recruiting class, but the former four-star prospect spurned the UA — and the opportunity to reunite with his brother — for Colorado at the Under Armour All-American game, and signed with Buffaloes before head coach Mel Tucker accepted the same position at Michigan State.
Harris was one of two in-state recruits Sumlin visited via the famed "Swagcopter," when the former UA coach helicoptered to Higley's 36-7 win over Goodyear Millennium during the 2019 season; the other was current UA defensive lineman and former Florence star Regen Terry.
Between how much Arizona prioritized Harris coupled with his family connection to the UA, the former all-state edge rusher selecting the Buffaloes over the Wildcats wasn't the route many assumed Harris would take.
Time away from home was just what Harris needed.
"That's real life," he said. "You go out and get a job, it might be somewhere far from your family. You just never know, so you have to embrace it and deal with things like that. ... It's helped me grow."
Following his freshman season in Boulder under first-year coach Karl Dorrell, Harris entered the NCAA transfer portal on New Year's Eve. Harris' lone season at CU amid the COVID-19 pandemic weighed on his mental health, while the rest of his family wasn't far away in Arizona, but just enough for Harris to become homesick.
"Nothing bad happened, just Covid hit," Harris said. "Everything just felt awkward with Covid, not having my family around — it was just rough leaving the backbone. I've never been that far away from my family like that.
"But I got a chance to grow up and mature in Colorado, and I'm grateful for it. I had to learn to be on my own and how nobody is going to save you. I was grateful for the experience, but with Covid, it was just tough being there."
Two days after Texas routed Colorado 35-23 in the Alamo Bowl, Harris entered the transfer portal, starting the recruiting process all over again. He was open to the possibility of restarting his college career somewhere besides the UA, but "I always knew in my mind that I was going to Arizona."
"It wouldn't have been smart to not hear everyone's options and what (other schools) had for me. ... At the end of the day, I just wanted to be home," he said.
A week and a phone call with Arizona's new lead man later, Harris revealed to the world his plan to join the Wildcats — and the Fisch era, reuniting with Jalen as teammates for the first time since Jason's freshman season of high school in 2016, when the Harris bros played at Mesa Desert Ridge.
At last, the Harris brothers will share the same field together as Wildcats.
"It's definitely something that's big in my household," Harris said.
"It's sort of a big deal, but now I gotta go put the work in and work hard and make a name for myself. It's a great accomplishment, but a lot of expectations may come with that, so I'm just ready to work and prove why I am who I am."
