Former Marana High School, UA football player Christian Lopez remembered as a leader, fighter

"He was huge in terms of creating the culture that really helped turn that program around," said Litten, who’s now the coach at Scottsdale Horizon High School. "He was just a great guy. He was ferocious, tough. Off the field, he cared about his teammates. He made other people better. I don’t know if we would have turned it around without the leadership he provided."

Lopez’s teammates voted him a captain when he was a senior. He received the most votes of any player Litten has ever coached.

Litten recalled Lopez taking time during lunch to tutor his teammates in math. He would teach them geometry on the same locker-room whiteboard where the coaches drew up plays.

"He realized that the kids needed help," Litten said. "He would do whatever it takes, whatever we needed. He was one of those guys who was never afraid of work."

That applied to the weight room as well. Sergio Lopez said anytime his son was asked by a trainer whether he wanted to do more reps or more weight, he’d always say "both."