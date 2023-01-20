 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Former Salpointe Catholic standout Cruz Rushing transfers from Florida to Arizona

Florida Gators defensive back and Salpointe Catholic product Cruz Rushing announced on Friday that he's transferring to Arizona. 

 (Cruz Rushing / Arizona Athletics)

Cruz Rushing is returning to Tucson. 

Rushing, a defensive back and former Salpointe Catholic standout, announced on Friday that he's transferring from Florida to Arizona. The 6-foot, 194-pound Rushing was a walk-on for the Gators during his freshman season in 2022. 

In two seasons at Salpointe Catholic, Rushing recorded 93 tackles, two pass deflections and a fumble recovery; he had 80 tackles during his senior season in 2021. 

Salpointe's Cruz Rushing (20) comes in from behind to sack Cienega's Brayden Cherry (16) in the second quarter of their game at Cienega High School, Tucson, Ariz., September 16, 2021.

Rushing joined Florida as a walk-on this past season, playing for his father George Rushing's alma mater. The older Rushing, who played tight end for the Gators, was a part of legendary coach Steve Spurrier's first-ever recruiting class at Florida. 

Cruz Rushing's younger brother, Elijah Rushing, is among the top targets for Arizona in 2024. 

Elijah Rushing, a 6-6, 245-pound edge rusher at Salpointe Catholic, is rated as a five-star prospect and the top defensive end in the nation, according to 247Sports.com

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at jspears@tucson.com.

