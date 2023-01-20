Former Salpointe Catholic standout Cruz Rushing transfers from Florida to Arizona

Cruz Rushing is returning to Tucson.

Rushing, a defensive back and former Salpointe Catholic standout, announced on Friday that he's transferring from Florida to Arizona. The 6-foot, 194-pound Rushing was a walk-on for the Gators during his freshman season in 2022.

In two seasons at Salpointe Catholic, Rushing recorded 93 tackles, two pass deflections and a fumble recovery; he had 80 tackles during his senior season in 2021.

Rushing joined Florida as a walk-on this past season, playing for his father George Rushing's alma mater. The older Rushing, who played tight end for the Gators, was a part of legendary coach Steve Spurrier's first-ever recruiting class at Florida.

Cruz Rushing's younger brother, Elijah Rushing, is among the top targets for Arizona in 2024.