Former Salpointe Catholic standout Cruz Rushing transfers from Florida to Arizona

Cruz Rushing is returning to Tucson.
Rushing, a defensive back and former Salpointe Catholic standout, announced on Friday that he's transferring from Florida to Arizona. The 6-foot, 194-pound Rushing was a walk-on for the Gators during his freshman season in 2022.
🎶Tell the world I’m comin’ home!🎶@cruz_rushing is a Wildcat! 🐻⬇️ pic.twitter.com/IqWAU6yMSM— Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) January 21, 2023
In two seasons at Salpointe Catholic, Rushing recorded 93 tackles, two pass deflections and a fumble recovery; he had 80 tackles during his senior season in 2021.
Rushing joined Florida as a walk-on this past season, playing for his father George Rushing's alma mater. The older Rushing, who played tight end for the Gators, was a part of legendary coach Steve Spurrier's first-ever recruiting class at Florida.
Cruz Rushing's younger brother, Elijah Rushing, is among the top targets for Arizona in 2024.
Elijah Rushing, a 6-6, 245-pound edge rusher at Salpointe Catholic, is rated as a five-star prospect and the top defensive end in the nation, according to 247Sports.com.
