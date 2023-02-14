Kevin Sumlin is returning to college football.

The former Arizona coach is joining the Maryland program as co-offensive coordinator, according to multiple reports. Sumlin also is expected to coach tight ends for UM under Mike Locksley.

Sumlin, 58, served as Arizona’s head coach from 2018-20. He came to Tucson with great expectations after a prosperous run at Texas A&M, but his UA teams got progressively worse.

Despite the presence of dynamic quarterback Khalil Tate, the Wildcats went 5-7 in Sumlin’s first season — down from 7-6 the previous year under Rich Rodriguez.

Arizona started the following season 4-1 before losing its final seven games. The Wildcats went 0-5 during the COVID-shortened 2020 season, which ended with a humiliating 70-7 loss to rival Arizona State. Sumlin was fired the next day and ultimately replaced by Jedd Fisch. The UA’s losing streak grew to a school-record 20 games — 12 on Sumlin’s watch — before the Wildcats finally snapped it in November 2021.

Sumlin resurfaced as the head coach and general manager of the USFL’s Houston Gamblers in 2022. The Gamblers went 3-7 in Sumlin’s lone season.

Sumlin rose through the coaching ranks as an offensive assistant, last serving in a coordinator capacity at Oklahoma in 2007. He spent the next four seasons as the head coach at Houston, going 35-17, before his six-year run at Texas A&M, where was 51-26.