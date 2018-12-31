Former Arizona Wildcats head coach Rich Rodriguez has officially accepted the offensive coordinator position at Ole Miss.
OFFICIAL | Ole Miss names @RealCoachRod as new offensive coordinator.Welcome to the family coach. #HottyToddy 🔵🔴📰 https://t.co/t3bnYhWFwg pic.twitter.com/0qXKFCjwhJ— Ole Miss Football (@OleMissFB) December 31, 2018
Ole Miss is Rodriguez's first coaching stint in the SEC, after stops as head coach at West Virginia, Michigan and Arizona. He previously served as an offensive coordinator for Tulane (1997-98) and Clemson (1999-2000).
The UA fired Rodriguez on Jan. 2, 2018, amid allegations that he ran a hostile workplace and sexually harassed a former employee. Rodriguez's former administrative assistant filed a $7.5 million notice of claim with the state Attorney General's Office against Rodriguez, and an additional $8.5 million claim against the UA.
The former assistant never filed a lawsuit. Rodriguez called the allegations "fictitious," and claimed his former assistant tried to extort him.
Rodriguez joins Matt Luke who is coming off his first season in Oxford. Rodriguez would replace Phil Longo who accepted the offensive coordinator position on Mack Brown's staff at North Carolina. The Rebels also brought in former Colorado head coach Mike MacIntyre to be their defensive coordinator as well.
Rodriguez, known for his spread offense, will inherit an Ole Miss system that finished ninth in the country in total offense and fifth in passing yards.