Former UA commit Braxton Burmeister reportedly transferring to San Diego State - which opens '22 season vs. Arizona
Former UA commit Braxton Burmeister played at Oregon before transferring to Virginia Tech, where he was the Hokies' starting quarterback in 2021.

 William Wotring, Associated Press

Remember Braxton Burmeister?

The prolific quarterback from San Diego was committed to Arizona – twice – before altering course and signing with Oregon.

After transferring to and playing well for Virginia Tech, Burmeister reportedly is coming back to the West Coast – and could be the starter for the Wildcats’ first opponent next season.

Burmeister is set to transfer to San Diego State, The San Diego Union-Tribune reported. The UA visits SDSU on Sept. 3 in the 2022 opener.

Burmeister entered the NCAA transfer portal last month. He appeared in 18 games, including 16 starts, over the past two seasons for the Hokies. Burmeister completed 55.9% of his passes for 2,647 yards with 16 touchdowns and five interceptions. He also rushed for 714 yards and four scores.

Burmeister had to sit out the 2019 season after transferring from Oregon to Virginia Tech. He is expected to be immediately eligible for 2022 as a graduate transfer.

San Diego State’s two most experienced and productive quarterbacks, Lucas Johnson and Jordon Brookshire, are not expected to be back. Johnson entered the transfer portal in late December.

The ’22 opener could be a matchup of transfers as Arizona recently added former Washington State starter Jayden de Laura via the portal.

Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at 573-4148 or mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter @michaeljlev 

