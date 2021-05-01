Former UA linebacker Tony Fields II selected by Cleveland in fifth round of NFL draft

Former Arizona linebacker Tony Fields II, who finished his college career at West Virginia, has been selected by the Cleveland Browns in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL draft.

Fields, a three-year starter at the UA from 2017-19, came off the board with the 153rd overall pick on Day 3 of the draft Saturday.

Fields started 37 consecutive games at Arizona, compiling 287 tackles. Anticipating an abbreviated season in the Pac-12 because of the pandemic – if it was going to happen at all – Fields transferred to West Virginia last summer.

Fields became an immediate-impact player for the Mountaineers, registering 88 tackles in nine games to earn the Big 12 Defensive Newcomer of the Year award.

Fields (6-0, 232) is built similarly to Browns second-round pick Jeremiah Owusu-Koromoah out of Notre Dame and gives Cleveland another option at linebacker or in a hybrid role.

Although he officially goes into the NFL as a representative of West Virginia, Fields told the Star that he always will consider himself a Wildcat.

“I rep Arizona to the fullest,” Fields said. “I graduated from there, and I will always be a Wildcat. West Virginia helped me, and I’m forever thankful for them as well. I’m a Mountaineer and a Wildcat from here on out.”

Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at 573-4148 or mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter @michaeljlev

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.