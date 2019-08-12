Former Arizona receiver Syndric Steptoe has been named the Wildcats’ director of player development.
Steptoe had been working for the university alumni association as the director of alumni careers and professional development. He also has served as an adjunct lecturer for the Eller College of Management.
"As a Wildcat who has been an active part of our program and an individual who is dedicated the betterment of young people, we couldn't be happier to have Syndric joining the program in this new role," UA coach Kevin Sumlin said in a news release. "His life experiences and successes before, during and after his time as a student-athlete at Arizona give him a unique perspective that our current and future student-athletes will be able to benefit greatly from."
Steptoe played for Arizona from 2003-06. He caught 131 passes for 1,584 yards and six touchdowns. Steptoe earned all-conference recognition as a kick returner, averaging more than 25 yards on kickoff returns in 2005 and ’06 and returning a punt for a touchdown in each of those seasons.
Steptoe was selected in the seventh round of the 2007 draft by Cleveland and played one season for the Browns, in 2008.
“It will be very rewarding to help our student-athletes navigate through the challenges of being a Division I athlete and a valuable asset to the Tucson community and their individual communities,” Steptoe said. “When I played here, I wished there was someone here to help connect me to all the resources we have on campus, and I look forward to doing that for our current student-athletes."