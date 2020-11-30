Former Wildcat Brooks Reed returns to NFL, signs with Tennessee Titans

Brooks Reed is back.

The Tucson linebacker and former Arizona Wildcat will play in the NFL for the first time this season, after the league veteran signed a practice squad deal with the Tennessee Titans on Monday.

Brooks Reed has signed with the Tennessee Titans’ practice squad. pic.twitter.com/mEqb8DHy5i — Justin Spears (@JustinESports) November 30, 2020

The 6-foot-3-inch, 254-pound outside linebacker reunites with Titans head coach Mike Vrabel, who was the Texans' linebackers coach during Reed's last season in Houston in 2014.

Reed's new stint marks his 10th season in the NFL since being drafted by the Texans in 2011. After the 2014 season, Reed played four seasons with the Atlanta Falcons including Super Bowl, when the Falcons lost to the Patriots 34-28 in overtime.

In 2019, Reed signed a one-year, $1.6 million deal with the Arizona Cardinals, but was placed on the injured reserve list for a hamstring injury halfway through the season.

In 129 games in the NFL, including 86 starts, Reed has 284 tackles and 22.5 sacks.

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports

