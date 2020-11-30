 Skip to main content
Former Wildcat Brooks Reed returns to NFL, signs with Tennessee Titans

Former Wildcat Brooks Reed returns to NFL, signs with Tennessee Titans

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Brooks Reed (50) during an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

 Rick Scuteri

Brooks Reed is back. 

The Tucson linebacker and former Arizona Wildcat will play in the NFL for the first time this season, after the league veteran signed a practice squad deal with the Tennessee Titans on Monday. 

The 6-foot-3-inch, 254-pound outside linebacker reunites with Titans head coach Mike Vrabel, who was the Texans' linebackers coach during Reed's last season in Houston in 2014. 

Reed's new stint marks his 10th season in the NFL since being drafted by the Texans in 2011. After the 2014 season, Reed played four seasons with the Atlanta Falcons including Super Bowl, when the Falcons lost to the Patriots 34-28 in overtime. 

In 2019, Reed signed a one-year, $1.6 million deal with the Arizona Cardinals, but was placed on the injured reserve list for a hamstring injury halfway through the season. 

In 129 games in the NFL, including 86 starts, Reed has 284 tackles and 22.5 sacks. 

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

