Former Wildcat Mohammed Usman becomes 'The Ultimate Fighter,' joins brother Kamaru in UFC

Mohammed Usman made history Saturday night.

The former Arizona Wildcats defensive lineman won his heavyweight bout against Zac Pauga in "The Ultimate Fighter" (TUF) Season 30 finale at UFC Vegas 59, earning UFC fighter status.

Usman, who was on Julianns Peña's team for Season 30, won via a second-round knockout after Pauga, a former professional rugby player, reached with left jab, which was countered with a left-handed haymaker by Usman. Pauga immediately fell to the mat, and Usman was crowned "The Ultimate Fighter." Usman's contract with the UFC will be worth six figures.

Former Arizona defensive lineman Mohammed Usman just became The Ultimate Fighter 😲 👏 pic.twitter.com/crdif2u55Y — Justin Spears (@JustinESports) August 7, 2022

Usman's brother, Kamaru, won The Ultimate Fighter in 2015 and has become one of the top MMA fighters in the world, so they become the first brothers to win TUF. Born in Nigera, the Usmans moved to Texas during their youth years, where Mohammed became a standout defensive lineman. The 238-pound Usman played at the UA during the 2010 and '11 seasons under then-head coach Mike Stoops.

Usman revealed before his first fight in May that he was dedicating his journey through TUF to his late son, Nash, who died from a drowning accident in 2019.

"That's my motivation. ... He's the main reason why I fight," Usman said earlier in the season. "When I first had him, I would just look at him in his eyes and was like, 'Your dad is not a normal person. I'm going to show that your dad is gifted and he's blessed.'"