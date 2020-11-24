 Skip to main content
Former Wildcat Reggie Gilbert signed to Jaguars' active roster
NFL News

Former Wildcat Reggie Gilbert signed to Jaguars' active roster

Reggie Gilbert

Former Arizona defensive lineman Reggie Gilbert had one of his team's three sacks in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl, a showcase for senior pro prospects.

 David Zalubowski / AP

The Jacksonville Jaguars have signed former Arizona Wildcats outside linebacker Reggie Gilbert off the Arizona Cardinals' practice squad and are elevating him to their active 53-man roster.

Jacksonville announced the move on Twitter Tuesday afternoon. 

Once Gilbert clears COVID-19 protocols, he is expected to join the Jaguars ahead of their matchup with the Cleveland Browns this Sunday.

Gilbert went undrafted out of UA in 2016 and spent two years with the Green Bay Packers before playing with the Tennessee Titans last season. In 2019, Gilbert had nine tackles and one sack to bring his career totals to 60 tackles and 4.5 sacks. 

The linebacker had signed with the Cardinals' practice squad in October prior to joining Jacksonville. 

Alec has been with the Star since October 2019. He writes stories and produces digital content primarily about the Arizona Wildcats. Alec graduated from the University of Arizona in May 2020.

