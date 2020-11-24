Former Wildcat Reggie Gilbert signed to Jaguars' active roster

The Jacksonville Jaguars have signed former Arizona Wildcats outside linebacker Reggie Gilbert off the Arizona Cardinals' practice squad and are elevating him to their active 53-man roster.

Jacksonville announced the move on Twitter Tuesday afternoon.

LB Reggie Gilbert has been signed off of Arizona’s practice squad.He will join the 53-man active roster on Saturday upon successful completion of COVID-19 entry protocols. pic.twitter.com/7oCpepVSdo — #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) November 24, 2020

Once Gilbert clears COVID-19 protocols, he is expected to join the Jaguars ahead of their matchup with the Cleveland Browns this Sunday.

Gilbert went undrafted out of UA in 2016 and spent two years with the Green Bay Packers before playing with the Tennessee Titans last season. In 2019, Gilbert had nine tackles and one sack to bring his career totals to 60 tackles and 4.5 sacks.

The linebacker had signed with the Cardinals' practice squad in October prior to joining Jacksonville.

Alec has been with the Star since October 2019. He writes stories and produces digital content primarily about the Arizona Wildcats. Alec graduated from the University of Arizona in May 2020.

