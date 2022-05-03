 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Former Wildcat Trevon Mason receives rookie minicamp invitation from New York Jets

  • Updated
091221-tuc-spt-uafb-p4.jpg

Arizona defensive lineman Trevon Mason (90) tracks down San Diego State quarterback Jordon Brookshire (4) for a sack in the first quarter of the Wildcats home opener at Arizona Stadium, Tucson, Ariz., September 11, 2021.

 Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star

Former Arizona Wildcats defensive lineman Trevon Mason will get his NFL shot with the New York Jets.

Mason was invited to the Jets rookie minicamp on Tuesday, he posted to social media.

Mason appeared in 28 of 29 games over three seasons for the Wildcats, making 25 starts. The 6-foot-6-inch, 305-pound Mason compiled 106 tackles, 15 stops for losses and seven passes defensed.

Mason was not projected an NFL Draft pick, but it's a bit surprising he received a training-camp offer and not an undrafted free-agent contract.

The Wildcats were shut out of this year's draft, which concluded Saturday. Since then, a handful of Wildcats have agreed to free-agent deals and tryouts with NFL clubs. Stanley Berryhill III signed with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent, while kicker Lucas Havrisik (Indianapolis Colts) and linebacker Anthony Pandy received camp invites.

