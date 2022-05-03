Former Wildcat Trevon Mason receives rookie minicamp invitation from New York Jets

Former Arizona Wildcats defensive lineman Trevon Mason will get his NFL shot with the New York Jets.

Mason was invited to the Jets rookie minicamp on Tuesday, he posted to social media.

✈️Repost from @KineticSports5 •Congrats to the BIG DOG @trevon22mason on being invited to attend the @nyjets Rookie Mini Camp! We know you are about to make your presence known! pic.twitter.com/NjUz0IP4Bj — Trevon Mason (@Trevon22Mason) May 4, 2022

Mason appeared in 28 of 29 games over three seasons for the Wildcats, making 25 starts. The 6-foot-6-inch, 305-pound Mason compiled 106 tackles, 15 stops for losses and seven passes defensed.

Mason was not projected an NFL Draft pick, but it's a bit surprising he received a training-camp offer and not an undrafted free-agent contract.

The Wildcats were shut out of this year's draft, which concluded Saturday. Since then, a handful of Wildcats have agreed to free-agent deals and tryouts with NFL clubs. Stanley Berryhill III signed with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent, while kicker Lucas Havrisik (Indianapolis Colts) and linebacker Anthony Pandy received camp invites.

