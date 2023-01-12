Four-star '24 running back Jordan Washington commits to Arizona

Arizona picked up a second commit for its 2024 recruiting class on Thursday, when four-star running back Jordan Washington pledged to the Wildcats.
The 5-foot-10-inch, 170-pound Long Beach, California native selected the UA over Oregon, Washington State, Colorado State, San Jose State and Fresno State. Arizona also has a commitment from 6-3, 190-pound Gilbert wide receiver Brandon Phelps.
As a junior at Jordan High School in 2022, Washington rushed for 1,388 yards and 17 touchdowns. Washington has 2,217 career yards at Jordan.
Committed✅ #home @ScottieGraham @FootballArizona @JNIEL8 @JordanPanthers_ pic.twitter.com/8jeS461jY0— Jordan Washington (@thatoneboy24) January 12, 2023
People are also reading…
Arizona has added at least one running back in every recruiting class since hiring Jedd Fisch. Last season, the Wildcats added Jonah Coleman and Florida State transfer D.J. Williams. For '23, Arizona signed three-star Palmdale, California running Brandon Johnson, who will participate in spring ball.
Contact sports producer Justin Spears at jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports