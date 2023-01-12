Four-star '24 running back Jordan Washington commits to Arizona

Arizona picked up a second commit for its 2024 recruiting class on Thursday, when four-star running back Jordan Washington pledged to the Wildcats.

The 5-foot-10-inch, 170-pound Long Beach, California native selected the UA over Oregon, Washington State, Colorado State, San Jose State and Fresno State. Arizona also has a commitment from 6-3, 190-pound Gilbert wide receiver Brandon Phelps.

As a junior at Jordan High School in 2022, Washington rushed for 1,388 yards and 17 touchdowns. Washington has 2,217 career yards at Jordan.