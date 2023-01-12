 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Four-star '24 running back Jordan Washington commits to Arizona

Arizona Wildcats landed four-star 2024 running back Jordan Washington. 

 (Jordan Washington / Instagram)

Arizona picked up a second commit for its 2024 recruiting class on Thursday, when four-star running back Jordan Washington pledged to the Wildcats. 

The 5-foot-10-inch, 170-pound Long Beach, California native selected the UA over Oregon, Washington State, Colorado State, San Jose State and Fresno State. Arizona also has a commitment from 6-3, 190-pound Gilbert wide receiver Brandon Phelps. 

As a junior at Jordan High School in 2022, Washington rushed for 1,388 yards and 17 touchdowns. Washington has 2,217 career yards at Jordan. 

People are also reading…

Arizona has added at least one running back in every recruiting class since hiring Jedd Fisch. Last season, the Wildcats added Jonah Coleman and Florida State transfer D.J. Williams. For '23, Arizona signed three-star Palmdale, California running Brandon Johnson, who will participate in spring ball. 

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis star Naomi Osaka expecting first child

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News