 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Copenhagen Imports
Four-star Bay Area QB Jaden Rashada includes Arizona in final list of schools

Four-star Bay Area QB Jaden Rashada includes Arizona in final list of schools

UA Arizona Wildcats football recruiting logo 2021

One of the top quarterbacks for the 2023 recruiting class trimmed his list of final schools to 10 on Christmas Day, which includes the Arizona Wildcats. 

Jaden Rashada, a 6-foot-4-inch, 179-pound quarterback, revealed his finalists of UA, Arizona State, UCLA, Oregon State, Arkansas, Washington, Oregon, Oklahoma and Penn State. The Pittsburg, California product is currently rated by 247Sports.com as the fifth-best quarterback for the '23 recruiting cycle. 

The Wildcats — after signing one of the top recruiting classes in the Pac-12 for 2022 — currently don't have any commits for '23. 

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Tommy Lloyd says Arizona Wildcats will 'really learn from' Tennessee experience

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News