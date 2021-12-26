Four-star Bay Area QB Jaden Rashada includes Arizona in final list of schools

One of the top quarterbacks for the 2023 recruiting class trimmed his list of final schools to 10 on Christmas Day, which includes the Arizona Wildcats.
Jaden Rashada, a 6-foot-4-inch, 179-pound quarterback, revealed his finalists of UA, Arizona State, UCLA, Oregon State, Arkansas, Washington, Oregon, Oklahoma and Penn State. The Pittsburg, California product is currently rated by 247Sports.com as the fifth-best quarterback for the '23 recruiting cycle.
Gods plan not mine, all glory to him! Merry Christmas! 🤞🏾🤞🏾 pic.twitter.com/8I2rrAItBi— Jaden Rashada 5️⃣ (@jadenrashada) December 25, 2021
The Wildcats — after signing one of the top recruiting classes in the Pac-12 for 2022 — currently don't have any commits for '23.
