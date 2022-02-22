Four-star Colorado QB Brayden Dorman commits to Arizona Wildcats' 2023 recruiting class

Jedd Fisch has another option at quarterback for the 2023 season.

The Arizona Wildcats landed a verbal commitment from four-star '23 Colorado quarterback Brayden Dorman on Tuesday. The 6-foot-4-inch, 206-pound Dorman selected the UA over Colorado, Iowa State, Mississippi State and Oregon State on CBS Sports.

"It was really just that home feeling when I went to go visit there," Dorman said on CBS Sports. "I liked the NFL experience that they have and the offensive fit that they have moving forward at the University of Arizona. It felt like the right fit and the right place for me."

Dorman is rated by 247Sports.com as the 13th-best quarterback and top prospect from Colorado for the 2023 recruiting class.

In three seasons at Vista Ridge High School in Colorado Springs, Dorman has passed for 6,502 yards, 67 touchdowns and 28 interceptions. When Dorman arrives at Arizona, he'll potentially join a quarterback room that includes Washington State transfer Jayden de Laura, incoming freshman Noah Fifita, Will Plummer, Jordan McCloud and Gunner Cruz.