Four-star DE Jason Harris commits to Colorado over the Arizona Wildcats

Arizona struck out on a player that hails from a house full of Wildcats on Thursday, when four-star in-state defensive end Jason Harris committed to Colorado at the Under Armour All-American Game in Orlando.

Harris is rated as the eleventh-best defensive end and the No. 185 overall prospect in the 2020 recruiting class, per 247sports.com. The Gilbert Higley High School senior led the state in sacks (24) in 2019 and won the Curley Culp Award, which is given annually to the best defensive lineman in Arizona.

The 6-foot-7-inch, 220-pound Harris is the brother of current UA edge rusher Jalen Harris and son of Tucson native and former UA standout Sean Harris, who was a first-team All-Pac-10 linebacker as a member of the "Desert Swarm" defense from 1994-95. Harris' mother, Cha-Ron, played basketball at Arizona.

The Wildcats have 15 players either committed or signed for 2020, including five defensive players: three-star defensive end Regen Terry (signed), three-star defensive tackle Dion Wilson (signed), three-star cornerback Khary Crump Jr. (signed), Seattle-area cornerback Alphonse Oywak (committed) and Louisiana linebacker Jabar Triplett (committed).

