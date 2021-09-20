Four-star LB Harrison Taggart includes Arizona Wildcats in final list of schools

Arizona's 15-game losing streak and 0-3 start to the Jedd Fisch era doesn't appear to have any impact on the recruiting trail for the Wildcats.

Four-star 2022 linebacker Harrison Taggart trimmed down his list of schools Monday evening, and the UA is a finalist along with Oregon, USC, Utah and UCLA. Taggart revealed his top-five finalists to Hayes Fawcett of "On 3 Sports."

The 6-foot-2, 200-pound Taggart is a Draper, Utah native and a senior at Corner Canyon High School, and is rated by 247Sports as the fifth-best prospect in Utah and the 34th-best linebacker nationally. If Taggart chooses Arizona, he's expected to play the "Viper" position, which is currently being played by Christian Young.

“I love the staff at Arizona and what they plan to do in the future,” Taggart told Fawcett. “I also love the depth chart. As they have a very thin depth chart at the viper position that I would be playing there.”

The Wildcats currently have two four-star recruits committed for '22: Tight end Keyan Burnett and outside linebacker Sterling Lane II. Arizona's '22 recruiting class currently ranks fourth in the Pac-12.

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

