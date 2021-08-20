 Skip to main content
Four-star linebacker Sterling Lane II commits to Arizona Wildcats' 2022 recruiting class

Four-star linebacker Sterling Lane II commits to Arizona Wildcats' 2022 recruiting class

Arizona Wildcats landed four-star linebacker Sterling Lane for its 2022 recruiting class on Friday. 

 (Twitter / Arizona Athletics)

Sterling Lane II, a four-star linebacker and one of the top defensive prospects in California for the 2022 recruiting class, committed to the Arizona Wildcats.  

Lane, who announced his commitment on CBS Sports Friday afternoon, selected the UA over Oregon, Colorado, Arkansas and Oregon State. Lane also held offers from Michigan, LSU, Tennessee, Utah, Arizona State and Missouri, among others. 

Lane is rated by 247Sports as the 37th-best linebacker nationally and the 23rd-best prospect from California. He is the highest-rated linebacker to commit to the Wildcats since 2014. 

The Pasadena, California product is entering his senior season at Oaks Christian High School. As a junior, Lane registered 34 tackles and five sacks in a truncated five-game spring season that was shifted from the fall due to the pandemic. 

Lane's commitment gives Arizona its second linebacker pledge of the 2022 class. The Wildcats also have a commitment from outside linebacker and Scottsdale Saguaro standout Tristan Monday. 

Arizona now has 15 commits for '22, which ranks fourth in the Pac-12. 

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

