Four-star running back Rayshon Luke announces pledge to Arizona Wildcats

Arizona has added another playmaker from Southern California to its 2022 signing class.

Running back Rayshon “Speedy” Luke, a four-star prospect from St. John Bosco in Bellflower, California, announced his pledge to the Wildcats during the All-American Bowl telecast Saturday.

The 5-8, 175-pound Luke is the second running back to sign with Arizona for ’22, joining Jonah Coleman of Stockton, California. Luke picked the UA over Louisville and San Jose State.

Luke was a multipurpose weapon for Bosco this past season. He rushed for 944 yards – averaging 12.4 yards per carry – and 10 touchdowns. He also caught 22 passes for 389 yards and three scores.

Luke recorded a time of 10.55 seconds in the 100-meter dash earlier in his high school career.

Luke is the sixth player from Southern California’s highly competitive Trinity League to sign with Arizona during this cycle. The UA has four players from Anaheim Servite and one from Santa Ana Mater Dei.

Arizona entered Saturday with the 23rd-ranked class in the nation, per 247Sports.com. The addition of Luke, the outlet’s 237th-ranked overall player, should bump the Wildcats up even further.

