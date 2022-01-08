Four-star running back Rayshon Luke commits to Arizona Wildcats, named All-American Bowl MVP

Arizona has added another playmaker from Southern California to its 2022 football signing class.

Running back Rayshon “Speedy” Luke, a four-star prospect from St. John Bosco in Bellflower, California, announced his pledge to the Wildcats during the All-American Bowl telecast Saturday. Luke's two-touchdown performance in the All-American Bowl earned him MVP honors.

"Bear Down! It's Personal!" Luke said as he put on a red Arizona cap that was alongside a UCLA, Louisville and San Jose State hat.

During the first quarter of the All-American Bowl, Luke caught a 22-yard touchdown pass. After committing to the Wildcats, Luke he rushed for a 64-yard touchdown.

The 5-8, 175-pound Luke is the second running back to sign with Arizona for ’22, joining Jonah Coleman of Stockton, California.

"Rayshon is unique, because he's an autobahn," said UA running back coach Scottie Graham in a video breakdown of Luke on Arizona's social media accounts. "He's very fast. Normal things you teach other (running) backs to do, he can do. ... He's one of the fastest guys on the team, if not the fastest."