4-star TE Keyan Burnett commits to Arizona Wildcats, joins Servite teammate Noah Fifita

"I feel like they can help me become the best player that I can be, and I want to play for them" he said. "Coach (Brennan) Carroll is a mastermind and I can't wait to see what he brings to the table. Coach Fisch is making his mark, and he's doing that by being himself and using his professional experience to bring Arizona back to its glory days — except these next days are about to be better.

"We want to build on what my dad and his teammates did, and Coach (Jordan Paopao) has been my guy forever. He's been building a relationship with me for years."

The 6-foot-5-inch, 215-pound Burnett is rated as the seventh-best tight end nationally in 247Sports.com's composite rankings — 14th-best overall prospect in California for '22.

During the COVID-19-affected season, which was shifted to the spring in California, Burnett caught two passes for 86 yards and a touchdown in two games as a junior.

Burnett joins Anaheim Servite High School teammate in quarterback Noah Fifita as Arizona commits. The Wildcats are also targeting their highly-touted "Juice County" teammate, four-star wide receiver Tetairoa "T-Mac" McMillan.

Fifita complimented Burnett and McMillan for "how smart they are" as football players.