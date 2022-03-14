Four storylines to follow as Jedd Fisch, Arizona Wildcats resume spring practice

Reed is an interesting choice in that he played weak-side linebacker last season, including a start in the finale vs. Arizona State. Fisch praised his physique, noting that the 6-1, 225-pound transfer from Wisconsin falls in the weight range the coach considers ideal for linebacker (220-235 pounds).

Ammon Allen, who got the nod with the ones, is listed at 207. But at 6-3, the converted safety has ample room for growth. The Mesa product, who came to Arizona as a preferred walk-on, is among the most intriguing prospects on the roster.

Transfer Anthony Solomon opened on the weak side, and he’s one to watch as well. Solomon was a consensus four-star prospect out of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, who had 39 scholarship offers. He ended up at Michigan, where most of his contributions came on special teams. Arizona needs someone at that spot who can run and cover, and Solomon fits the profile.

Nuances of Nansen

Last spring, you could sense defensive coordinator Don Brown’s presence immediately. He was the loudest coach on the field, and he brought pressure at every turn.