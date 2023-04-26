KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jokingly, Bijan Robinson wagged his finger through the cook window at Raising Cane’s and demanded the fry cooks to hustle and get several orders of chicken tenders, fries and toast (dealer’s choice on coleslaw) out to hungry customers.

Robinson, along with former Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud and Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young, “worked” a shift in Kansas City Tuesday night. Robinson took orders in the drive-thru, then took over as an expeditor and facilitated the meals from the cook window to the front counter.

As part of the promotional event for the national chicken chain, Robinson, the former Texas running back and reigning Doak Walker Award winner, signed autographs and took photos with local residents and Longhorns fans who trekked to Kansas City for the NFL Draft on Thursday. Robinson called the names of football fans who wanted their order taken by him, Young or Stroud.

When Robinson hears his name called on Thursday, it won’t be for a Caniac Combo he ordered; instead, the voice will be NFL commissioner Roger Goodell announcing to the world where Robinson’s NFL journey will begin.

The former Salpointe Catholic High School star will most likely become the third Tucson native selected in the first round of the NFL Draft, joining ex-Lancer offensive lineman John Fina, who was selected by the Buffalo Bills at No. 27 overall in 1992, and former Tucson High defensive lineman Mike Dawson, who was taken 22nd overall by the St. Louis Cardinals in 1976.

“It’s extremely exciting for us, and you can see that same level of excitement with Bijan also,” said Cleo Robinson, Bijan Robinson’s grandfather and a Pac-12 Hall of Fame official. “So many things are happening around us that we never even dreamed of. It’s great being around this environment. It’s great seeing Bijan reach this time of his life, and I’m looking forward to seeing what’s going to happen (Thursday) night.”

The older Robinson — along with his wife, Gerri Robinson, the younger Robinson’s grandmother (who is renowned for her homemade sweet tea and lemonade) — helped Bijan Robinson’s parents, LaMore and Lamont Sauls, raise the star running back in Tucson.

“It truly takes a village, and they’ve been all-in,” former Salpointe Catholic running backs coach Zachary Neveleff said of Bijan Robinson’s family. “All the little things that make a good athlete great, they truly invested their time for him, because they knew what Bijan’s goals were, and that’s to make it to the top. Look at him now.”

Focused, gifted

Robinson’s granduncle, Paul Robinson, was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in 1968 and was named the AFL Rookie of the Year. He molded into a two-time Pro Bowler, but “Bijan is a greater athlete than all of us,” Cleo Robinson said.

“The main thing with him, he was very focused on the direction, and football was very important to him,” Robinson said. “Not only did he play the game, he studied the game intensely, and I think that’s helped create the person he is.”

Cleo had a hunch his grandson would grow into a stellar athlete when Bijan was just a kid running around a local track with his family. Next to his grandfather, Bijan Robinson spotted his mom on the other side of the track.

“He said, ‘I want to get over there,’ and he started running,” Cleo Robinson said. “So I started jogging alongside with him. Then he got a little faster, and then I had to go a little faster. He was about a 5- or 6-year-old kid, and I’m like, ‘Man, this kid is pretty fast.’ I didn’t want him to embarrass me, so I had to speed it up to catch up with him.”

The speed was inherited from Robinsons before him, but what separated Bijan from most young football players was his feel for the game.

“There were a few things that happened where you saw the natural ability, you saw the instincts,“ Cleo Robinson said. “One of the first times I noticed him, he was doing a sweep and there were four guys who had him cut off. He cut inside and slowed down, and when they slowed down to come back toward him, he picks it up, ran around the corner and outran them all. That’s just natural ability.

“Bijan was all about football. Period. All he thought about was football.”

‘The same person’

That passion — that obsession — for football led to one of the most productive careers in Arizona high school history. Robinson set the state big-school record for most yards and touchdowns and was the back-to-back Ed Doherty Award recipient in 2018 and ‘19, Arizona’s equivalent of a Heisman Trophy. The natural abilities coupled with Robinson’s relentless work ethic led to him becoming arguably the best running back to hail from Arizona.

“Hard work beats talent when talent doesn’t work hard,” Neveleff said. “But when talent works hard? That’s Hall of Fame.”

Robinson signed to play at Texas under then-head coach Tom Herman before playing his final two seasons under Steve Sarkisian. On the field, Robinson became one of the top do-it-all and versatile running backs in college football. Off the field, Robinson took advantage of the new NIL era in college sports and signed endorsement deals with Raising Cane’s and Lamborghini in Austin. He also created his own Dijon mustard brand, “Bijan Mustardson.” Robinson’s aunt, Cleyrissa Robinson (daughter of Cleo and Gerri Robinson), manages Bijan.

“With the NIL stuff, Bijan was like, ‘I’m more concerned with football and school. That NIL stuff, you guys handle that stuff. Just give me the support for it,’ “ Cleo Robinson said. “So I don’t see a change in personality or a change in attitude toward the money he’s receiving and so forth. I’m confident he’ll remain the same person.”

Besides NIL earnings, Bijan Robinson befriended famous actor and diehard Texas football fan Matthew McConaughey, who inspired him to potentially pursue an acting career away from the football field.

“Bijan is really good at getting himself associated with people that are a plus in his life. He avoids those shaky type guys,” Cleo Robinson said. “Just being around that Texas atmosphere, from the academics to the social part of it, it contributed to him being a better person.”

Former Salpointe Catholic head coach Dennis Bene said: “The team that gets him (on Thursday) is going to get a kid who has really prepared to be a professional.”

God’s plan

The team that chooses Robinson remains uncertain. He is projected as high as No. 8 to the Atlanta Falcons, No. 21 to the Los Angeles Chargers or No. 27 to the Buffalo Bills.

“I want him to go No. 1 overall. I know that doesn’t happen for running backs, but he’s that talented,” Neveleff said. “He’s a generational player who is going to change your franchise. He’s a franchise-changer. People are going to buy into his work ethic, buy into his humbleness, and he’s going to take that program to the next step.”

Cleo Robinson said: “No matter what team it is, we’re going to be excited about it.

“Bijan is saying basically what the rest of the family has been saying: ‘What God has in his plans, we will accept that.’ “

Of course, he has Tucson-esque preferences to watch his grandson play in the NFL.

“Me and my selfish way, my only concern is I hope he goes to a warm city. At Texas, traveling to Kansas and places like that, it was horrible sitting in those places, freezing your butt off and watching the game,” Cleo Robinson said. “Otherwise, no matter what team he goes to, we’re going to be excited about it.”

Robinson, who’s represented by Klutch Sports Group, said he visited two teams during the pre-draft process: Philadelphia and Tampa Bay. The Eagles have the 10th pick, while Tampa Bay is picking 19th overall.

“It was great,” Robinson said on ESPN’s “NFL Live.” “Both teams that I was with, just building the relationships with the coaches, the support staff, the (general manager), even the janitor. The (Eagles) janitor was super cool, too. I had an awesome visit.

“For me, I pride myself on relationships and building those relationships, understanding who people are, so when I was with the Eagles or Buccaneers or talking with other teams as well, it’s been such a fun process to know who those people are.”

When Robinson was recently asked on NFL Network about his gut feeling for Thursday, he responded: “For me, we just don’t know.”

“We could have a surprise or anything can happen,” he said.

“But I just know God is going to put me on the right team, in the right position, and it’s going to be fun wherever I’m at.”