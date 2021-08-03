Fresh faces: These 5 newcomers could impact the Arizona Wildcats in 2021

Friday morning marks the start of training camp — and the official beginning of Jedd Fisch’s first season as Arizona’s new leader.

The Wildcats will welcome more than 30 new players to their roster between freshmen, transfers and walk-ons. It’s all-hands-on-deck time for a program that hasn’t won a game since Oct. 26, 2019.

Here are five notable newbies to watch during training camp. Here’s the kicker: None of the Wildcats mentioned below participated in spring ball:

Jakelyn Morgan, CB

Height: 6 feet 1 inch

Weight: 175 pounds

Hometown: Tyler, Texas

Previous stop: Tyler Legacy High School

The rundown: Arizona’s starting cornerbacks this year will most likely be returning star Christian Roland-Wallace and Notre Dame transfer Isaiah Rutherford, who was one of 13 players Fisch and Co. scooped from the transfer portal. The reserve scholarship cornerbacks? Junior McKenzie Barnes and redshirt Malik Hausman, walk-on Treydan Stukes — and Morgan, an incoming freshman.