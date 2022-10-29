 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert editor's pick

Freshman CB Ephesians Prysock to start for Arizona; star WR Jordan Addison out for USC

A twelve-foot skeleton outside the Northwest Fire District Local #3572's tent draws second looks from passersby in the tailgate area on the mall before Arizona takes on USC at Arizona Stadium, Tucson, Ariz., October 29, 2022.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

Notes and observations from warmups before the Arizona Wildcats’ homecoming game against No. 10 USC on Saturday at Arizona Stadium (4 p.m., Pac-12 Networks):

* Freshman cornerback Ephesians Prysock worked with the first team during warmups and is expected to make his first career start. That would bump Treydan Stukes to the second unit, although we suspect Arizona might use a dime defense at times vs. USC.

* As expected, Sam Langi worked with the ones at left guard. He’ll start there in place of Josh Donovan, who is dressed and seemed to be moving well during warmups.

* Tailback Michael Wiley is back after missing the Oct. 15 game at Washington.

* If warmups hold, freshman defensive lineman Ta'ita'i Uiagalelei will be making his first career start. He worked with the first unit at defensive tackle alongside Kyon Barrs.

People are also reading…

* USC is missing several regulars, headlined by star receiver Jordan Addison. The reigning Biletnikoff Award winner leads the Trojans with 39 receptions, 585 yards and seven touchdowns.

* Other USC players who are out include starting left guard Andrew Vorhees and linebackers Eric Gentry and Ralen Goforth.

* Arizona is wearing blue jerseys, blue pants and white helmets. The Wildcats are 1-2 in that uniform combo. USC is wearing white jerseys, gold pants and maroon helmets.

Be sure to follow @TheWildcaster and @MichaelJLev on Twitter for updates during and after game.

Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter: @michaeljlev 

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady becomes most sacked quarterback in NFL history

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News