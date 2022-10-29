Freshman CB Ephesians Prysock to start for Arizona; star WR Jordan Addison out for USC

Notes and observations from warmups before the Arizona Wildcats’ homecoming game against No. 10 USC on Saturday at Arizona Stadium (4 p.m., Pac-12 Networks):

* Freshman cornerback Ephesians Prysock worked with the first team during warmups and is expected to make his first career start. That would bump Treydan Stukes to the second unit, although we suspect Arizona might use a dime defense at times vs. USC.

* As expected, Sam Langi worked with the ones at left guard. He’ll start there in place of Josh Donovan, who is dressed and seemed to be moving well during warmups.

* Tailback Michael Wiley is back after missing the Oct. 15 game at Washington.

* If warmups hold, freshman defensive lineman Ta'ita'i Uiagalelei will be making his first career start. He worked with the first unit at defensive tackle alongside Kyon Barrs.

* USC is missing several regulars, headlined by star receiver Jordan Addison. The reigning Biletnikoff Award winner leads the Trojans with 39 receptions, 585 yards and seven touchdowns.

* Other USC players who are out include starting left guard Andrew Vorhees and linebackers Eric Gentry and Ralen Goforth.

* Arizona is wearing blue jerseys, blue pants and white helmets. The Wildcats are 1-2 in that uniform combo. USC is wearing white jerseys, gold pants and maroon helmets.