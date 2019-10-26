STANFORD, Calif. — Two quarterbacks later, Arizona trails the Stanford Cardinal 31-24 at halftime.
All it took was two drives for Kevin Sumlin to pull senior quarterback Khalil Tate for true freshman Grant Gunnell in the first quarter of Arizona's contest at Stanford Saturday afternoon.
Gunnell replaced Tate in last week's blowout loss at USC, but Sumlin said, "There's no quarterback controversy right now," and Tate would remain the starter against the Cardinal.
Tate completed 3 of 5 passes for 55 yards, including a 43-yard over-the-shoulder connection with wide receiver Tayvian Cunningham, which set up a 29-yard Lucas Havrisik field goal to give the Wildcats a 3-0 lead early on. On the following offensive possession, the Wildcats went three-and-out and Tate exited the game.
Gunnell capped off his first drive eight-play, 65-yard drive with a touchdown pass to freshman Jalen Johnson and put the UA ahead 10-7.
Was this the end of Tate? Was a road game against Stanford the last time UA fans would see one of the most dynamic quarterback in program history? To quote college football personality Lee Corso, "Not so fast my friends!"
On the next drive, the Wildcats went three-and-out, which was the last time Gunnell saw the field. Gunnell finished the first half completing 5 of 5 passes for 50 yards and a touchdown. With Arizona trailing 21-10, Tate returned to the game and bursted for a 57-yard touchdown run and pulled the UA within one possession. Tate had rushed for minus-55 yards combined in the previous two games.
Stanford quarterback K.J. Costello returned to the lineup for the first time since Sept. 21 after he was held out with a hand injury. Costello went of 19 of 27 passing for 223 yards and a touchdown in the first half while Stanford running back Cameron Scarlett rushed six times for 88 yards and two scores.
Arizona's final touchdown of the first half was an 18-yard one-handed catch in the corner of the end zone by Joiner from Tate. The Wildcats have 298 yards of total offense, but Arizona's defense surrendered 327 to Stanford.