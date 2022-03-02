Freshman WR Tetairoa McMillan soars, scores as Arizona Wildcats open spring practice

McMillan is one of 19 newcomers who’ve joined the Arizona program for spring ball. More are on the way as Fisch and his staff retool a roster in desperate need of a makeover.

The Wildcats went 1-11 in Fisch’s first season with a team that mostly was in place before he got here. A top-25 recruiting class, plus an impressive batch of transfers, has UA supporters brimming with a newfound optimism.

There’s a long way to go, of course. There are bound to be injuries and other setbacks. Even Wednesday, defensive tackle Kyon Barrs and receiver Jamarye Joiner were rolling around on scooters after having foot surgeries Tuesday. And offensive lineman Josh Baker was in a sling because of a pectoral injury. He’ll also be out for spring.

But overall, for a first day, it was promising.

Roster turnover

When the rest of the newcomers arrive before training camp, the overall group will represent more than one-third of Arizona’s roster — 41 players in total, Fisch said.

If that seems like a lot, well, it is. But it’s also a sign of the times. The NCAA transfer portal and the one-time transfer exception have made it much easier for players to change schools.