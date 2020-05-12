From one extreme to the other, how the pandemic is impacting 3 Pac-12 football programs

“We don’t even talk about spring practice; it never really occurred,” Dorrell said. “You have to let that go and just try to look forward to what’s in front of us now.”

If Whittingham and Dorrell are the extremes, Washington’s Jimmy Lake falls somewhere in between. Lake, the other coach to participate in Tuesday’s webinar, has been a member of the UW staff for six-plus years. But he didn’t become the head coach until December.

“It’s definitely a challenge,” Lake said. “Thankfully I’ve been here going on seven years now, and, especially on the defensive side of the ball, these guys have heard my voice over and over.

“Our players here, I was in the recruiting process with almost every single one of them. They know me. They know my personality.

“But going through spring football practice would have been a huge deal for our program and for me as a new head football coach.”

Every program in the league is subject to the same rules and restrictions at the moment. They’re allowed to “meet” with their players virtually for a certain number of hours each week. They can’t gather for in-person meetings or training sessions.