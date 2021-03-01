From the MAC to the Pac: Arizona lands LB Jerry Roberts via Bowling Green

Arizona is bringing in more veteran linebacking help from the Mid-American Conference.

Jerry Roberts, a 6-4, 235-pound linebacker from Bowling Green, announced Tuesday that he’s transferring to the UA. Roberts recorded 93 tackles, including 7.5 for losses, and one forced fumbles in 20 games for the Falcons.

Roberts comes to Arizona as a graduate transfer. He is projected to play the “Sam” linebacker position and also could be used as a pass rusher.