From the MAC to the Pac: Arizona lands LB Jerry Roberts via Bowling Green

Arizona is bringing in more veteran linebacking help from the Mid-American Conference.
Jerry Roberts, a 6-4, 235-pound linebacker from Bowling Green, announced Tuesday that he’s transferring to the UA. Roberts recorded 93 tackles, including 7.5 for losses, and one forced fumbles in 20 games for the Falcons.
I Found my new home! I will be attending the University of Arizona on a full ride scholarship. @keithdudz @FBCoachDBrown @CoachJeddFisch #BearDown🐻 #ItsPersonal🔴🔵 pic.twitter.com/7nX6WJ8rr4— J.ROB (@jerryroberts33) March 1, 2021
Roberts comes to Arizona as a graduate transfer. He is projected to play the “Sam” linebacker position and also could be used as a pass rusher.
Roberts is the second linebacker from the MAC to join the Wildcats this offseason. They previously signed Treshaun Hayward from Western Michigan. Hayward was the conference’s Defensive Player of the Year in 2019.
Roberts played as a redshirt junior last season, so he’ll have two years of eligibility. He registered 32 tackles in five games in 2020. Roberts was a two-star recruit in the class of ’17 coming out of Cathedral Preparatory School in Erie, Pennsylvania.
Arizona has been active in the NCAA transfer portal under first-year coach Jedd Fisch, landing eight scholarship players with experience at other schools.
