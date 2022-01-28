From worst to first: How Jedd Fisch, Arizona built the top recruiting class in the Pac-12

From one win to No. 1.

How did the worst team in the Pac-12 produce what might be the best recruiting class in the conference?

There’s no grand mystery behind Arizona’s success on the trail under Jedd Fisch and his staff. He came to Tucson with a vision. He implemented it. He got his staff to buy in. They attacked recruiting with a dogged determination. They also benefited from a bit of good fortune.

Whatever the reasons, the results are astonishing: The Wildcats have the No. 1-ranked recruiting class in the Pac-12 heading into the weekend, according to Rivals.com. They’re ranked second by 247Sports.com.

“It is really amazing,” said Adam Gorney, the national recruiting director for Rivals. “It’s a testament to Jedd Fisch and his staff developing relationships, being super active and still selling the dream even after a first year that didn’t go very well.

“Arizona did the best job that could possibly be done off a 1-11 season.”

In Year 1 under Fisch, the Wildcats posted their worst full-season record since 1957. Arizona followed it with its best recruiting class ... ever?