‘Full circle’: Arizona Wildcats DT Roy Lopez is where he wanted to be all along

Roy Lopez marvels at how it all worked out.

As a prep player in the Phoenix area, the big defensive tackle wanted to play for Arizona. As a two-star prospect coming out Gilbert Mesquite High School, that opportunity was not forthcoming – at least not on scholarship.

“It was a little bit frustrating,” Lopez said Tuesday. “But I was happy just to go to Division I.”

Lopez landed at New Mexico State, where he played the past four seasons. After qualifying for a redshirt last year because of injury, Lopez expected to finish his college career as an Aggie.

But then the coronavirus pandemic struck, and Lopez’s plans changed. With conferences shifting to league-only schedules, New Mexico State, an FBS independent, lost most of its potential opponents. The matchups against Power Five teams, Lopez said, are “what you play for” at New Mexico State. That prospect became less appealing.

So in July, Lopez put his name in the NCAA transfer portal. It took about a week for Lopez’s college career to come, as he put it, “full circle.” On July 19, he signed with the UA.

“I had a lot of Power Five interest,” Lopez said. “It was cool to see. Coming from high school, I didn’t really have much.