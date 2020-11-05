Future Wildcat Logan Kraut working remotely as he prepares to start final high school football season

Although he’s listed as an “athlete” on national recruiting websites, three-star prospect Logan Kraut is a hard-hitting defensive back.
For now.
Recruited by defensive backs coach Greg Burns, the 6-foot-2-inch, 190-pound Kraut plans to play safety when he gets to Tucson this summer.
Kraut was one of 15 players to pledge to the Wildcats’ 2021 recruiting class in June and July. He is the fifth defensive back in the group, joining Dallas-area safety Javione Carr, Katy, Texas safety Dalton Johnson, Tyler, Texas cornerback Jakelyn Morgan and junior college cornerback Antonio Brooks. Kraut is the second Northern California product to commit to Arizona, joining San Francisco defensive tackle Evan Branch-Haynes.
A senior at Santa Rosa’s Maria Carrillo High School, Kraut hasn’t been able to play football due to California’s COVID-19 restrictions. His team is scheduled to hold its first practice Dec. 14, with the season opener slated for Jan. 8.
The Star caught up with Kraut to talk about his commitment to the UA, football background and how the coronavirus pandemic threw a wrench into his college plans:
Why did you commit to Arizona?
A: “I’ve always wanted to play Pac-12 football because I grew up watching Cal. Coach Burns and all the coaches are just amazing guys, and I love it over there. The city is beautiful and, yeah, I just want to ball at Arizona.”
How has your relationship with Coach Burns evolved since he first started recruiting you?
A: “It’s grown a bunch. He calls me at least once a week just asking how I’m doing, how my family’s doing. He’s just an amazing dude.”
As a Cal fan during your childhood, what was your perception of the UA football program?
A: “In my area — or county — there’s been one dude that made it to the NFL and his name is Scooby Wright. He went to Arizona, so I grew up knowing about them, because of Scooby.”
Did you only watch Arizona specifically for Scooby?
A: “I watched Cal, but I kept up with Arizona a little bit. Cal was really the only school I followed, because there was a kid from school that played there, and I kind of wanted to go there.”
Do you remember when Scooby played high school football in the area?
A: “No, I was too young. I do know the stories.”
Tell us some of those stories.
A: “He was just an all-around amazing talent, played linebacker and did everything for the team. That’s what I strive to do. I just want to play any position I can do anything to help the team.”
What are you trying to work on before you get to Arizona?
A: “I’m just trying to get a lot stronger and faster and be able to get out of my breaks a lot faster, because the guys at the college level are so much quicker.”
How would you describe your skillset as a football player?
A: “I play with physicality, speed and I can pretty much do it all. I can cover man-to-man, play zone, I can tackle, everything.”
Was defensive back a position you’ve always wanted to play?
A: “I never really played Pop Warner and started playing in high school. I’ve always played DB, but I really like wide receiver. I got an opportunity to play safety in college so that’s fine with me. I like to hit, and the safety position is the captain of the defense and you can just do everything.”
Are there any football players you emulate your game after?
A: “(Seahawks safety) Jamal Adams is always amazing. Another guy I really like watching is (Cardinals safety) Budda Baker, because … he’s not the biggest guy, but he just lays the boom on people. He runs downhill so fast and that’s just what I want to do.”
Did you have a favorite team or players growing up?
A: “Obviously the 49ers. My favorite player was probably Jerry Rice even though I never actually watched him, but I was just so fascinated with him. I grew up watching Patrick Willis. He’s amazing.”
How would you summarize your life up until this point?
A: “I grew up playing baseball, riding dirtbikes and I have a great family that lets me do what I want to do. They respect my decisions, because my parents actually always wanted me to play baseball growing up. Obviously, it turned into football, but it’s been a blessing.”
Do you still play baseball?
A: “I did sophomore year, but I just decided that I’d rather focus on football. It’s been the best for me.”
What made you choose football over baseball?
A: “Football is just so much fun. I mean, baseball is fun and I love hitting, but football is just different. It’s hard to explain.”
Did you ever think about pursuing the two-sport route?
A: “Yeah, I thought about it. But I love football so much more. I’d rather focus on football and be the best football player I can be.”
What do you plan on studying when you get to the UA?
A: “Sports medicine or kinesiology. (It’s about) staying involved in sports, and I’ve always been fascinated with physical therapy. All of that stuff seems really cool to me.”
How has the COVID-19 pandemic affected you?
A: “I haven’t really been able to practice with the team. Luckily, I have all the stuff I need to get bigger, faster and stronger. As soon as COVID hit, my parents bought me a (weight-lifting) rack and a bunch of weights and all this stuff I could use to get better. I’ve been able to get better, but I just want to get on the field and be with the team.”
Since you won’t be able to play football until the winter, have you thought about graduating early and enrolling at the UA in spring?
A: “Yeah, that definitely popped in my head, but I didn’t have any offers until the middle of the summer. COVID hit right before that, so I didn’t have any time to get credit from summer school and graduate early so I couldn’t get enough credits to go to Arizona in the spring.”
If you were to tell Arizona fans something about you, what would you tell them?
A: “You can expect me to make plays and play hard.”
