Future Wildcat Logan Kraut working remotely as he prepares to start final high school football season

How has your relationship with Coach Burns evolved since he first started recruiting you?

A: “It’s grown a bunch. He calls me at least once a week just asking how I’m doing, how my family’s doing. He’s just an amazing dude.”

As a Cal fan during your childhood, what was your perception of the UA football program?

A: “In my area — or county — there’s been one dude that made it to the NFL and his name is Scooby Wright. He went to Arizona, so I grew up knowing about them, because of Scooby.”

Did you only watch Arizona specifically for Scooby?

A: “I watched Cal, but I kept up with Arizona a little bit. Cal was really the only school I followed, because there was a kid from school that played there, and I kind of wanted to go there.”

Do you remember when Scooby played high school football in the area?

A: “No, I was too young. I do know the stories.”

Tell us some of those stories.