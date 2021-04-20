Future Wildcats are playing high school football this spring; here's how they're faring

For the Arizona Wildcats, spring football extends beyond the Dick Tomey practice fields and the Cole and Jeannie Davis Sports Center.
A handful of players signed to Arizona’s 2021 recruiting class are practicing and playing in games this spring after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the postponement of the high school football season. Fifteen states — including California, Washington, Oregon, Hawaii, Nevada and New Mexico, among others — shifted the high school football season rather than take on the health risks of playing in the fall.
Other signees, meanwhile, are playing a different kind of spring ball. Southern California center JT Hand, Canyon del Oro High School running back Stevie Rocker and junior-college defensive end Alex Navarro-Silva enrolled at the UA early and are taking part in spring drills, which end with Saturday's spring game on campus.
Here’s a look at seven Arizona signees, and how they're faring during the spring high school football season:
James Bohls
Position: Running back
Height: 6-0
Weight: 195 pounds
High school: San Clemente (San Clemente, California)
The rundown: Bohls signed with Arizona during the early signing period in December, when the direction of the program was unknown. New coach Jedd Fisch was hired six days after Bohls signed his national-letter-of-intent. Bohls was expected to enter his UA career as an outside linebacker, but Arizona’s new staff moved Bohls back to running back — his listed position on recruiting websites. Bohls has 77 rushes for 665 yards and 11 touchdown this spring. Through five games, Bohls leads the Tritons with 144.8 all-purpose yards per game.
DJ Fryar
Position: Linebacker
Height: 6-3
Weight: 205 pounds
High school: Steilacoom (Steilacoom, Washington)
The rundown: Fryar is one of four inside linebackers signed to Arizona’s recruiting class, joining Matthew “Mojo” Weerts, Bowling Green transfer Jerry Roberts and Western Michigan transfer — and 2019 MAC Defensive Player of the Year — Treyshaun Hayward. Fryar played in five of Steilacoom’s seven games in the spring, totaling 21 tackles and one sack.
Logan Kraut
Position: Safety
Height: 6-2
Weight: 190 pounds
High school: Maria Carrillo (Santa Rosa, California)
The rundown: Kraut, listed as a safety, is a player who could step in and play the “Viper” linebacker-safety position currently being manned by Christian Young. In November, Kraut told the Star he models his game after Seahawks safety Jamal Adams and Cardinals safety Budda Baker, “because … he’s not the biggest guy, but he just lays the boom on people. He runs downhill so fast and that’s just what I want to do.” Kraut’s stats aren’t available, but Maria Carrillo is 3-0 so far this season.
Matthew ‘Mojo’ Weerts
Position: Linebacker
High school: Batavia (Batavia, Illinois)
Height: 6-2
Weight: 217 pounds
The rundown: Weerts stuck with his commitment to Arizona despite a coaching staff change, and signed his NLI in December. Weerts is Batavia’s leading tackler this season, registering 53 tackles and two sacks through five games; no other player has more than 32.
Evan Branch-Haynes
Position: Defensive tackle
High school: Sacred Heart Cathedral Prep (San Francisco)
Height: 6-2
Weight: 270 pounds
The rundown: Branch-Haynes is in a class of his own in Arizona’s '21 class, because he’s the only listed interior defensive lineman. Branch-Haynes’ stats aren’t posted online, but the SHCP Fighting Irish are 1-3 and just picked up their first win of the season on Friday.
Luke Eckardt
Position: Offensive tackle
High school: Richmond-Burton (Richmond, Illinois)
Height: 6-7
Weight: 265 pounds
The rundown: The second Illinoisan in Arizona’s class is a towering offensive tackle who will compete with UA edge rusher Jason Harris as the tallest Wildcat in 2021. Eckardt is paving the way for a high-powered Richmond-Burton offense that’s averaging just under 40 points per game.
Colby Powers
Position: Tight end
High school: Klein Collins (Spring, Texas)
Height: 6-4
Weight: 235
The rundown: Powers’ high school football career came to an end in the fall, and the soon-to-be tight end served as Klein Collins’ quarterback, completing 50 of 96 passes for 937 yards, eight touchdowns and one interception, and was second on the team with 395 rushing yards and five scores. Now? Powers, who also committed to the UA baseball team, is pitching and playing first base for Klein Collins, which is 10-10 this season.
