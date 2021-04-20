Future Wildcats are playing high school football this spring; here's how they're faring

The rundown: Kraut, listed as a safety, is a player who could step in and play the “Viper” linebacker-safety position currently being manned by Christian Young. In November, Kraut told the Star he models his game after Seahawks safety Jamal Adams and Cardinals safety Budda Baker, “because … he’s not the biggest guy, but he just lays the boom on people. He runs downhill so fast and that’s just what I want to do.” Kraut’s stats aren’t available, but Maria Carrillo is 3-0 so far this season.