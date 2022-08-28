 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Game-by-game picks: Expect Wildcats to exceed expectations, pull off a few upsets in 2022

Celebratory moments were few and far between when Jalen Harris and the Arizona Wildcats lost to San Diego State in last year’s opener. Expect their fortunes to change in this year’s season opener.

Editor's note: This story ran in the Star's college football special section.

Game 1: at San Diego State

When: Saturday, 12:30 p.m. (Ch. 13)

Where: Snapdragon Stadium (capacity: 35,000)

Result: Win

Record: 1-0

Comment: The Wildcats stun SDSU in the inaugural game at Snapdragon Stadium as Jayden de Laura makes all the plays down the stretch.

Game 2: vs. Mississippi State

When: Sept. 10, 8 p.m. (Fox Sports 1)

Where: Arizona Stadium (capacity: 50,782)

Result: Loss

Record: 1-1

Comment: The last time Mike Leach set foot in Arizona Stadium (2017), his team scored 37 points in a loss. This time, he’ll get 37 and a victory.

Game 3: vs. North Dakota State

When: Sept. 17, 8 p.m. (Fox Sports 1)

Where: Arizona Stadium

Result: Win

Record: 2-1

Comment: NDSU is a first-class FCS program that produced Carson Wentz and Trey Lance. But the Wildcats learned a brutal lesson last year against Northern Arizona and will be ready for the task.

Game 4: at Cal

When: Sept. 24, time TBD

Where: Memorial Stadium (capacity: 63,000)

Result: Loss

Record: 2-2 overall, 0-1 Pac-12

Comment: It’s only the fourth game, but Arizona’s grueling non-conference schedule exacts a physical toll. The Wildcats are flat, and flattened.

Game 5: vs. Colorado

When: Oct. 1, time TBD

Where: Arizona Stadium

Result: Win

Record: 3-2 overall, 1-1 Pac-12

Comment: Back home and reeling from the beatdown in Berkeley, the Wildcats show they aren’t the worst team in the conference.

Game 6: vs. Oregon

When: Oct. 8, time TBD

Where: Arizona Stadium

Result: Loss

Record: 3-3 overall, 1-2 Pac-12

Comment: We were tempted to pick an upset given how this series has played out in Tucson over the decades. But that feels a tad too obvious. Ducks win, and it’s not close in the fourth quarter.

Game 7: at Washington

When: Oct. 15, time TBD

Where: Husky Stadium (capacity: 70,138)

Result: Loss

Record: 3-4 overall, 1-3 Pac-12

Comment: The Huskies haven’t forgotten de Laura planting the WSU flag on their turf following the 2021 Apple Cup. On this day, they plant him into the turf, repeatedly.

Game 8: USC

When: Oct. 29, time TBD

Where: Arizona Stadium

Result: Loss

Record: 3-5 overall, 1-4 Pac-12

Comment: We expect significant improvement from Arizona’s defense (partly because the offense will be competent). But the Wildcats don’t have the back-line personnel to contain USC’s aerial game. Bet the over, whatever it is.

Game 9: at Utah

When: Nov. 5, time TBD

Where: Rice/Eccles Staidum (capacity: 51,444)

Result: Loss

Record: 3-6 overall, 1-5 Pac-12

Comment: If the Wildcats hadn’t given Utah a first-class scare last season, they might have a chance to do just that this time around. But alas …

Arizona running back Stevie Rocker Jr. finds a little room up the middle against UCLA during last year’s game at Arizona Stadium. The Wildcats will travel to Pasadena on Nov. 12.

 

Game 10: at UCLA

When: Nov. 12, time TBD

Where: The Rose Bowl (capacity: 91,136)

Result: Loss

Record: 3-7 overall, 1-6 Pac-12

Comment: Four quarters in Salt Lake City is no way to prepare for UCLA’s punishing ground game. Bruised, battered and staggering, the Wildcats put up little resistance in the Rose Bowl.

Game 11: vs. Washington State

When: Nov. 19, time TBD

Where: Arizona Stadium

Result: Loss

Record: 3-8 overall, 1-7 Pac-12

Comment: How will de Laura respond emotionally to facing his former team? Not as well as his former team responds emotionally to facing him.

Arizona cornerback Treydan Stukes tackles Arizona State running back Rachaad White during the third quarter of last year’s game in Tempe. The teams will play again Nov. 25 at Arizona Stadium in a game that will air on Fox Sports 1.

Game 12: vs. Arizona State

When: Nov. 25 (Friday), 1 p.m. (Fox Sports 1)

Where: Arizona Stadium

Result: Win

Record: 4-8 overall, 2-7 Pac-12

Comment: Herm Edwards sent Kevin Sumlin packing two years ago with a 70-7 wipeout. Will Fisch do the same to Edwards? Quite possibly, although we can’t imagine the Wildcats scoring more than 65.

All about Arizona

Coach: Jedd Fisch (second season)

Offensive coordinator: Brennan Carroll (second season)

Defensive coordinator: Johnny Nansen (first season)

2021 record: 1-11 overall/1-8 Pac-12 

Arizona’s five-year win totals: 3-7-5-4-1 (2020 season excluded)

Last postseason appearance: 2017 Foster Farms Bowl (lost to Purdue)

Best-case 2022 scenario: 6-6

Worst-case 2022 scenario: 2-10

Projected starting quarterback: Jayden de Laura

Key question: Will the offseason roster upgrades translate into a significant uptick in victories before the honeymoon phase of Fisch’s tenure vanishes?

