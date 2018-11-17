PULLMAN, Wash. – Observations from warmups before the Arizona Wildcats’ game against No. 8 Washington State on Saturday night at Washington Stadium (7:30 p.m., ESPN):
* Tailback Gary Brightwell is dressed and participated in warmups. Brightwell missed the second half of the Oregon game and all of the Colorado game because of an ankle injury. His return means J.J. Taylor won’t have to carry the ball 40 times, as he did against the Buffaloes.
* Also back in the tailback mix: freshman Darrius "Bam" Smith. Smith has been out since the Southern Utah game because of a knee injury.
* Safety Scottie Young Jr. lined up with the first-team defense. Young missed the second half of the Colorado game because of an apparent shoulder injury.
* Senior cornerback Jace Whittaker, who has played only one series this season because of injuries, is not dressed. Fellow defensive back Isaiah Hayes, who got hurt against Cal, did not make the trip.
* Freshman Mykee Irving, who's been playing defensive tackle, lined up at right guard with the second team. It’s unclear whether that’s a full-blown position change or if Irving is filling a need at a thin spot.
* Young was among five Wildcats who braved the cold without shirts during early warmups. The others: Troy Young, Nathan Tilford, Thomas Reid III and Michael Eletise. More than half the Washington State players were shirtless during early warmups.
