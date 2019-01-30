Arizona has secured its first verbal commitment for the class of 2020, and it’s a quarterback.
Will Plummer of Gilbert High School announced his commitment to the UA on Wednesday afternoon.
Excited to announce my commitment to the University of Arizona!! #BearDown #Block🅰️20 pic.twitter.com/2Ra3hXR9EU— Will (@willplummer15) January 30, 2019
Plummer is rated as a three-star prospect by both 247Sports and Rivals. A pro-style passer, Plummer held offers from six schools, including Oklahoma State and Duke.
UA coach Kevin Sumlin said on early signing day in December that the Wildcats would sign a quarterback every cycle and that they would make a greater effort to lock up in-state talent. Plummer’s commitment checks both of those boxes.
Plummer is the 22nd-ranked player in the state for 2020, per 247Sports. He passed for 3,229 yards with 25 touchdowns and 15 interceptions as a junior last season. Plummer also rushed for 515 yards and three scores.
Sumlin and his staff visited more than 100 Arizona high schools earlier this month, and they hosted more than 50 in-state recruits this past Saturday.