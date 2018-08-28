Santino Marchiol could be joining the team at Glendale Community College, one day after Arizona Wildcats coach Kevin Sumlin announced the linebacker's dismissal from the program.
GCC offensive coordinator Chad Monson tweeted Tuesday night that Marchiol was joining the Gauchos. However, he deleted the tweet around 10 p.m. for reasons that are still not clear.
BAM!Glendale Gauchos Football welcomes @s_marchiol32 to the family! pic.twitter.com/3OYyNX3mrW— Chad Monson (@G_FBCoachMonson) August 29, 2018
Marchiol's dismissal from the UA came three days after a video surfaced that appeared to show Marchiol and a woman using racial slurs. The video shows a man purported to be Marchiol watching film of a Texas A&M practice with a woman. The man in the video uses a racial slur to identify one of his African-American teammates.
Marchiol, a native of Centennial, Colorado, transferred to Arizona over the summer to play for Sumlin, the coach who originally recruited him to play at Texas A&M.
Last week, Marchiol claimed Texas A&M's new coaching staff paid him hundreds of dollars to host recruits. He also alleged the staff mistreated him after he suffered an injury. Marchiol's claims came as part of an NCAA appeal with the hope of gaining immediate eligibility at UA.
Marchiol's attorney, Thomas Mars, released a statement to ESPN's Adam Rittenberg following his client's dismissal from the Wildcats.
"As someone who helped lead the effort to advance diversity in the legal profession, served on the National Urban League board, and worked closely with people like Dennis Archer, Rev. Al Sharpton, and other prominent African-American leaders, I understand and respect the university's decision," Mars told Rittenberg. "On the other hand, as someone who's grown close to Santino and who knows the quality of his character, the depth of his faith, and the sincerity of his convictions, I'm heartbroken. What can be heard on the highlights video doesn't reflect the values or beliefs of the young man that I've come to know."
Glendale is playing its final season. The Maricopa County Community College District announced in February that it would discontinue its four football programs after the 2018 season, citing financial constraints.
Glendale will play Pima College, also in its final season, twice in 2018. The first will be in Phoenix on Sept. 15, and the final matchup will be Oct. 6 at Kino North Stadium. Both games kick off at 7 p.m.