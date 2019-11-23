The Arizona Wildcats trail No. 7 Utah 14-0 at halftime of their game Saturday night at Arizona Stadium.
The score does not fully reflect the degree to which the Utes have controlled the action: Utah has a 291-56 advantage in yards and a 16-3 edge in first downs.
The Utes could have had a bigger lead going into the half, but Trevon Mason stuffed Zack Moss on fourth-and-goal from the 1 on the final play of the second quarter.
Moss has 136 yards on 21 carries. Tyler Huntley is 13 of 15 for 137 yards and a touchdown.
Arizona appeared to have stopped Utah on its first possession. On third-and-9 from the UA 42, linebacker Colin Schooler fought through a block to sack Huntley. But fellow linebacker Tony Fields II incurred a penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct after the play, giving the Utes a first down.
Three plays later, Huntley hit tight end Brant Kuithe for 29 yards. Kuithe finished the drive with a 3-yard run to give Utah a 7-0 lead.
After a three-and-out, Utah marched for another touchdown. Kuithe, who was tied for the team lead in receptions entering Saturday, again made the big play on third down – a 22-yard reception to the UA 32. This time it was Demari Simpkins who finished the drive, scoring easily from the 3 on a bubble screen to make it 14-0 with 37 seconds left in the first quarter.
Fields somewhat made up for his earlier mistake by coming up with a fourth-down stop in the second quarter. On fourth-and-1 from the UA 23, Huntley faked a pitch and ran to his left. Fields made an ankle tackle, tripping up Huntley just short of the line to gain.
In a somewhat surprising move, freshman Grant Gunnell got his second straight start at quarterback for the Wildcats. All signs during pregame warmups pointed to Khalil Tate getting the nod; he was the first QB up in 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills. But after getting a rousing ovation during senior-night introductions, Tate began the game on the sideline.
Tate entered the game on Arizona’s fourth series, following the same pattern as last week. On third-and-2 from the UA 32, freshman receiver Jalen Johnson came open in the middle of the field. There wasn’t a defender within 5 yards of Johnson, who dropped the pass.
Gunnell is 3 of 8 for 29 yards. Tate is 1 of 2 for 3 yards.