Grading the Wildcats at 'halftime' of the 2021 football season

Quarterbacks

Comment: The Wildcats have played all three of their scholarship quarterbacks so far this season, and each one has thrown an interception that was returned for a touchdown. Gunner Cruz, a big-bodied Washington State transfer, threw his pick-six in the Wildcats’ 34-0 loss to Colorado this past weekend. Second-year freshman Will Plummer threw a pick-six in the Wildcats’ historic loss to Northern Arizona, while South Florida transfer Jordan McCloud tossed his during the UA’s road loss at Oregon. McCloud boosted Arizona’s offense when he started against the Ducks and UCLA, and had the Wildcats within a possession in the fourth quarter in both games, but five interceptions on the road and a season-ending leg injury prevented Arizona from capitalizing. Cruz suffered a season-ending thumb injury against Colorado, which leaves Plummer as the only available scholarship quarterback, with walk-ons Luke Ashworth and Brayden Zermeno as reserves. Quarterback play is essential for any successful program; at Arizona, it's at the root of this team’s problems.