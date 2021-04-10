Grateful to be back, Arizona’s Christian Young has sunk his teeth into the ‘Viper’ role

Dudzinski on whether Brown has changed over the years: “Not a bit. He’s still energetic. He’s the same guy, with maybe a little more gray. That’s about it.”

Second-year tailback Jalen John got banged up early in the scrimmage after taking a hard hit from linebacker Anthony Pandy and did not return.

Offensive lineman Donovan Laie, tight end Roberto Miranda and defensive backs Isaiah Mays and Rhedi Short remained limited. Tailback Michael Wiley, safety Gunner Maldonado and defensive linemen Trevon Mason and Dion Wilson Jr. were among the players who did not participate.

The players wore game uniforms for the scrimmage, and the coaches communicated via headsets as they would during a game.

Former Arizona coach Jim Young attended practice.

A mix of DMX songs was played at the start of practice. The popular rapper, 50, died earlier this week.

Fisch said he’s considering moving next Saturday’s scrimmage from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The later start time likely would draw a bigger crowd than the few hundred who attended Saturday’s midday workout.

